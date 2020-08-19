After 2-year construction project, MLK Bridge reopens to traffic

The Martin Luther King Bridge and all ramps leading to and from the bridge will reopen Wednesday morning, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

This project included the removal and replacement of a bridge carrying traffic over I-55/64 westbound, Missouri Avenue, three railroad tracks, and the IL 3 Spur. In addition, the project also included extensive repairs to the ramps and several other bridges.

The contractor on this project was Millstone Weber LLC. of St. Charles, Missouri.

