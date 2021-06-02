MLS league commissioner to tour St. Louis City SC stadium construction today

ST. LOUIS – Our new St. Louis major league soccer team’s league commissioner will be in town today to get a look at the operation of the St. Louis City SC stadium.

Commissioner Garber will tour the stadium site as part of his visit.

The latest images of the stadium posted to the team’s Twitter page show some of the details coming together.

The 22,500 seat stadium is set to be finished next year with the team starting play in 2023. There is built in ability to add more seating if necessary.

The stadium is also being designed so that every seat will be within 120 feet of the field or pitch as it’s called. The closest seats are just 15 feet from some parts of the pitch.

During his visit, Garber is slated to meet with St. Louis City SC ownership and front office staff including the team’s CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz.

Team officials call the construction zone a stadium district and a world-class sports campus.

They say the stadium district is already serving as a catalyst for growth by encouraging business development in the downtown west area.

Garber’s visit comes after the announcement at the end of March that St. Louis-based Purina will be a founding partner and jersey sponsor for the team.