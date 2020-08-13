MLS St. Louis club to reveal name, colors, and crest today

ST. LOUIS – A big announcement coming August 13 at noon from Major League Soccer officials! The MLS will be revealing St. Louis’ future soccer team’s name, crest, and colors!

MLS for the Lou was on track to kick-off in 2022 but the pandemic pushed that back until spring 2023. Officials have adjusted their timeline to ensure safety and said this was best for the team, but wanted to still keep the momentum and excitement going with the announcement happening today.

Thank you @TaylorTwellman, @RealDealBeal23 and the rest of our #STLMade fans for being so well behaved while I rehearsed for tomorrow’s HISTORIC ⚽️ day!! #MLS4THELOU pic.twitter.com/q6PScqle2e — Carolyn Kindle Betz (@BetzKindle) August 12, 2020

The MLS will make the announcement virtually and are selecting more than 700 people to attend the virtual party on their website. You can watch the event on the MLS4thelou Facebook page and by clicking here.

