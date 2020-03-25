MLS Stadium construction moves forward with COVID-19 precautions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- There are a lot of sports-related questions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and now we know construction on the Major League Soccer stadium project will continue as planned in downtown St. Louis.

According to our partners at the Post- Dispatch the ownership group MLS4TheLou, construction would continue as scheduled, but during work, the well-being of the individuals working is the top priority. They are taking the necessary steps to protect everyone and remain in close conversation with health and government officials.

The current phase of the project involves the site preparation which must take place before the actual construction begins, including learing the land and the demolition of on and off-ramps at the site.

As of now, construction workers were on the list of exemptions from the stay at home order. However, this could change, the St. Louis MLS team is set to start league play in 2021.