MNPD: 12-year-old calls 911 over father assaulting mother, father shot after ‘advancing’ at officers

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — What started as an assault 911 call, led to a man being shot in the leg by police after he allegedly advanced on officers.

Metro Police say they responded to the 2100 block of Owen Street just before 9 p.m. following a 911 call made by a 12-year-old boy.

The boy told the dispatcher that his father assaulted his mother, pushing her down a flight of brick steps outside their home, and drove her away. The boy also said his parents were arguing all day and he was at home with his 6-year-old sister and 4-year-old brother.

Officers Melissa Flores and Chase Harriman spotted and pulled over Sekou Allen, 43, driving in the neighborhood with his wife in the vehicle.

That’s when Allen allegedly got out of the car and advanced aggressively toward the officers. A taser was deployed which appeared to have no impact on Allen, according to police.

Officer Harriman slipped on gravel and fell onto his back. Allen reportedly seemed to get ready to jump on the Harriman while on the ground when the Flores shot Allen in the leg.

Allen is in stable condition. Flores was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared due to the stress of the incident, according to officials.

Detectives will be swearing out an arrest warrant charging Allen with domestic abuse.

Officer Flores is a four-year MNPD veteran and Officer Harriman has been an MNPD officer for two years.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.