MO Emergency Rule aims to provide help to first responders who test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - Gov. Mike Parson announced an emergency rule aimed at assisting first responders. He said any first responder who tests positive for COVID-19 will be treated as if they contracted the illness while on the job, making them eligible for workers’ compensation.

A representative from the Jefferson City FOP said the rule will mean a great deal to members. He said first responder dangers are even greater with the threat of COVID-19.

The representative said there are currently 55 officers in St. Louis who are in quarantine after eight officers tested positive. He said 5 Kanas City officers have tested positive with approximately 25 in quarantine. He said 13 Springfield offers are awaiting test results.

Parson also provided an update on unemployment claims. He said more than 100,000 Missourians filed claims last week. He said the $600 a week federal payments will be made retroactively for claims filed on or before March 29th. The last week for receiving the $600 payment will be the week ending July 25th.