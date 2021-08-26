MO gas prices drop; crude oil prices shift due to COVID-19 concerns

ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri gas prices have fallen this week.

The average price currently sits at $2.83 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, four cents less than the average price last week. However, this is 92 cents more than the average price this time last year. Drivers in Springfield have the highest price on average at $2.91 per gallon. St. Joseph drivers are paying the least at 2.77 per gallon.

The national average price is $3.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, three cents less than this day last week. According to AAA Gas Prices, this is 94 cents more than the price per gallon this time last year.

The latest data from the Energy Information Administration indicates, the gasoline demand number rose 2.6% to 9.6 million b/d for the week ending August 20. This is the third-highest measurement in 2021.

Cheaper gas prices are being seen as the prices of crude oil have dropped below $70 per barrel. Crude oil prices have recently fluctuated amid concerns over an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson says,  “Even with more people driving, gas prices continue to trickle down as crude oil prices have been volatile due to concerns about future demand due to rising COVID-19 cases.”

Missouri drivers are now paying the 6th lowest gas prices in the country.

