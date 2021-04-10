Mo Lottery: Springfield man claims $1 Million Scratchers prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Lottery announced Saturday a Springfield man claimed a $1 million Scratchers prize.
They said Quinton Forestor won the “$300 Million Cash Explosion®” Scratchers game.
The winning ticket was purchased at Price Cutter, 712 W. Commercial St., in Springfield.
After leaving the store, Forester’s wife scratched the ticket while he was driving.
“She scratched it and said, ‘Pull over the car now!’” Forester recalled. “I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ When she showed me, I started shaking instantly.”
Mo Lottery said “$300 Million Cash Explosion” is a $30 Scratchers game with more than $139.4 million in unclaimed prizes. The game also has two top prizes of $10 million and four other second prizes of $1 million.