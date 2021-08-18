Hawley: Biden’s defense, foreign policy teams must resign over Afghanistan

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden says he’s committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal.

The president is also pushing back against criticism that the U.S. should have done more to plan for the evacuation and withdrawal, which has been marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands attempted to flee while the Taliban advanced.

He made the comments in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

EXCLUSIVE: Pressed on whether the U.S.'s exit from Afghanistan could have been handled better, Pres. Biden tells me, "The idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing—I don't know how that happens." https://t.co/j2MYMUJcdKpic.twitter.com/ua9T2q9wal — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) August 18, 2021

Up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban took full control of the nation last weekend.

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley Wednesday took to social media and called for a full congressional inquiry, and for resignations in the Biden administration.

This is the worst foreign policy debacle since Vietnam, due to Joe Biden. He has lost the confidence of the American people and the ability to lead. Biden’s entire defense and foreign policy team must resign, and there must be a full congressional inquiry. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 18, 2021

Hawley said the top priority now should be getting Americans who are trapped, out of Afghanistan.

Hawley had supported getting American forces out of the country by May 1 as the Trump administration had pledged but has criticized the Biden administration’s approach to the withdrawal.