Hawley: Biden’s defense, foreign policy teams must resign over Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden says he’s committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal.
The president is also pushing back against criticism that the U.S. should have done more to plan for the evacuation and withdrawal, which has been marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands attempted to flee while the Taliban advanced.
He made the comments in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.
Up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban took full control of the nation last weekend.
Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley Wednesday took to social media and called for a full congressional inquiry, and for resignations in the Biden administration.
Hawley said the top priority now should be getting Americans who are trapped, out of Afghanistan.
Hawley had supported getting American forces out of the country by May 1 as the Trump administration had pledged but has criticized the Biden administration’s approach to the withdrawal.