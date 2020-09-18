Moderna may have a vaccine approval by November

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The biotechnology company, Moderna says it could get results on its coronavirus vaccine candidate by November.

As of Wednesday, the company had enrolled approximately 84 percent of the total participants for the study on its vaccine candidate across 100 research sites.

According to a company update, an estimated 28 percent of these participants are from diverse communities.

Moderna hoped to see results by October, but a recent dip in the average national cases caused difficulty in hitting the amount of needed infections among trial participants.