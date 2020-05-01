Modified stay-at-home order for Illinois begins today

BELLVILLE, Ill. – A modified stay-at-home order in Illinois begins Friday, May 1.

According to Governor JB Pritzker, non-essential retail stores can now re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through curbside pickup and delivery.

Garden centers and nurseries can re-open as essential businesses. Customers need to wear face masks and follow social distancing. Animal grooming services may also re-open.

State parks will begin a phased re-opening. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people is now allowed. Golf courses can open back up but must follow social distancing guidelines.

Surgery-centers and hospitals can offer some elective surgeries.

One of the biggest changes, starting May 1 everyone older than two has to wear face-covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

You can read more about the modified order as part of our conitnued coronavirus coverage.