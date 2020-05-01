Breaking News
IL: 2,355 deaths/52,910 cases; MO: 329 deaths/7,562 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Modified stay-at-home order for Illinois begins today

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLVILLE, Ill. – A modified stay-at-home order in Illinois begins Friday, May 1.

According to Governor JB Pritzker, non-essential retail stores can now re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through curbside pickup and delivery.

Garden centers and nurseries can re-open as essential businesses. Customers need to wear face masks and follow social distancing. Animal grooming services may also re-open.

State parks will begin a phased re-opening. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people is now allowed. Golf courses can open back up but must follow social distancing guidelines.

Surgery-centers and hospitals can offer some elective surgeries.

One of the biggest changes, starting May 1 everyone older than two has to wear face-covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

You can read more about the modified order as part of our conitnued coronavirus coverage.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News