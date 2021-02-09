MoDOT and IDOT attempt to clear the roads before Tuesday morning’s commute

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT had full crews out Tuesday morning trying to get the roads as clear as possible before the morning commute.

A full crew means there were about 200 trucks available to be on the roads. Their full crews were out overnight as well.

MoDOT officials said the frigid temperatures are certainly making the job more challenging, but they are doing the best they can.

It is a similar story with IDOT. Crews in the Metro East have been out all night long into this morning trying to clear roads there.

Both MoDOT and IDOT said some of the most hazardous areas can be ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Authorities said crews have responded to multiple slide-off wrecks and are urging people to be careful on the roads this morning.