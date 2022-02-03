MoDOT and IDOT crews continue 12-hour shifts in effort to clear roads

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers the snow and ice will not be gone Friday morning. Officials said crews will likely continue to work into the weekend.

The bitter cold has reduced the effectiveness of road treatments, and dry snow is easy for a gust of wind to blowback over an interstate.

“There are some roads out there that we’ve been across that look like we haven’t been,” said MoDOT maintenance district engineer Bob Becker. He said the expectation of some sunshine Friday afternoon should be a big help.

“That sun coming out tomorrow is huge for us,” said Becker. “It heats up that pavement, allows those chemicals to work much better and we’re hoping we can make a lot of progress tomorrow quickly.

MoDOT continues to ask drivers to be cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

“Please be patient,” said Michelle Forneris. MoDOT assistant district engineer. “Give our snowplow operators plenty of room to work. Those roads are still going to be covered for Friday morning’s commute.”

Crews with the Illinois Department of Transportation reported improvements to areas near the Poplar Street Bridge Thursday.

“There’s a little less blowing and drifting in this area,” said Joseph Monroe, IDOT District 8 operations engineer. “Hopefully when the winds start to calm down a little bit, we’ll be able to replicate this improvement throughout the rest of the 11 counties in District 8.”

He cautions drivers to avoid losing patience.

“Let’s not spoil it when we’re this close to the finish line,” said Monroe. “Give them (plow operators) plenty of room. They’ll be safe and you’ll be safe.”