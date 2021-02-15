MoDOT and IDOT crews work overnight to clear roads

ST. LOUIS – Road crews on both sides of the river were out all night Sunday battling the snow trying to clear roads.

MoDOT and IDOT trucks are doing their best to clear the roads, but the frigid temperatures make that job difficult.

MoDOT officials said they have had full crews out all night Sunday and they will likely continue all day Monday into Monday night. Full crews for MoDOT means around 200 trucks on the roadways. Besides plowing, the trucks are putting down salt mixed with calcium chloride and beet juice. A MoDOT spokesperson said because the temperatures are so low they have to mix the salt with calcium chloride and beet juice to make it work to some degree.

On the Illinois side of the river, Joe Monroe with IDOT said he has had about 150 trucks out overnight working the roads in the Metro East.

Monroe said there is already a lot of chemicals down on the roadway so that should help the clearing effort. An IDOT official said multiple roads are snow-covered as of 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The good news for road crews is that since today is President’s Day, traffic should be lighter than normal during the morning commute and beyond.