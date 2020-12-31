MODOT and IDOT prepare for icy New Years Eve weather

ST. LOUIS – As the clock strikes midnight, MODOT and IDOT crews will be out celebrating on the roads.

“Ice is a challenge for us, it always is,” Joseph Monroe, district aids operations engineer with IDOT explained.

The challenge will be accompanied by snow and the changeover to rain. The trifecta will create roadblocks.

“Unfortunately, as it rains more it just dilutes that treatment we put down of salt and washes it off,” Bob Becker, St. Louis district maintenance engineer said. “With the temperatures being right around freezing it could be freezing especially on bridges and overpasses”

MODOT and IDOT have been treating the roads since Wednesday night covering them with brine in preperations for the final hours of the year.

“Unfortunately it sounds like the storm will be ramping up between 10 and midnight,” Becker said. “New Year’s Eve is a big night people are celebrating and they’ll go home shortly thereafter.”

Joe Monroe, an engineer at IDOT, said more people will be out late for the holiday, but this year, that’s not the only focus.

“Obviously trying to be mindful of the fact that we are still in a pandemic because we want to make sure there’s access to healthcare and that’s one of the first things we checked off the list,” Monroe said.

IDOT is specifically targeting highways leading to area hospitals and healthcare clinics.

However, wherever you go, know your drive may change mile by mile. If you are braving the storm, give road crews their space and stay behind the plows.

“Everybody wants to be done with 2020, we understand that,” Monrow said. “But if you have to be out be responsible.”

IDOT crews are on call and ready to come in at a moments notice.

Overnight road crews for Missouri will be in by 7 p.m. Thursday night.

If you want to check how the roads are doing, Missouri’s gateway guide website has the latest on accident and current road conditions.