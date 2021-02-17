MoDOT and IDOT prepare for Wednesday morning winter weather

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Road crews are gearing up for the next round of winter weather expected Wednesday.

A MoDOT spokesperson said they kept full crews of around 200 trucks until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Then a lot of workers were sent home to rest. Overnight, a minimal amount of crews were out on the roads monitoring conditions and working on areas that still might need attention.

MoDOT plans to bring full crews back in at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday in anticipation of the latest winter storm moving in. That MoDOT spokesperson says crews will likely have to do some additional plowing with this new storm.

Joe Monroe with IDOT said his crews made substantial progress in clearing roadways Tuesday and he was able to scale back late Tuesday afternoon. But he said he decided to put about 85 trucks out around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday just to be safe and ahead of any rush hour issues that might develop.

Monroe said he will adjust the number of trucks as it is needed.