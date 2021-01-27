MoDOT and IDOT prepare for Wednesday’s winter weather

DES PERES, Mo. – Trucks on both sides of the river are treating the pavement for Wednesday’s expected winter weather.

A MoDOT official said they have had full crews in since 3:00 a.m. Wednesday but they are basically on stand-by for the time being. Not much is going on for IDOT at this hour.

Crews from both MoDOT and IDOT were out Tuesday getting a pre-treatment down ahead of the storm. Officials hope that pre-treatment will help reduce the freezing temperatures on the roadway to keep roads wet and not frozen. MoDOT and IDOT both emphasizing that while this might not be a real big storm, it doesn’t take much snow to cause problems on the roads especially during commute times.

Joe Monroe with IDOT said the key, as always, is to keep ahead of the storm as much as possible. Officials with MoDOT and IDOT said their crews will be ready to roll as the storm moves into the area.

“There’s not going to be a whole lot of snow, but it doesn’t much snow to cause problems out there, especially during a morning rush,” MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said.

“A prudent amount of salt, not overkilling it, but a prudent amount of salt on each round should keep us in a situation where we are ahead of the game,” IDOT Operations Engineer Joe Monroe said.