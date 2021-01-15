MoDOT and IDOT prepare for winter weather Friday

ST. LOUIS – There is a winter weather advisory in effect Friday causing road crews on both sides of the river are preparing for whatever kind of winter weather may be heading their way.

Both MoDOT and IDOT are closely watching the winter weather coming to the St. Louis area. At about 6:00 a.m. road conditions were looking smooth, but MoDOT and IDOT officials say road conditions could change as the day unfolds.

A MoDOT representative said crews were out overnight monitoring conditions. Their facilities around the immediate St. Louis area are open with trucks ready to hit the roads if and when they are needed.

An IDOT worker said all was pretty quiet overnight in the Metro East and points beyond.

MoDOT and IDOT officials said they didn’t really pre-treat roadways because the rain the area had Thursday would have washed it all away.

Authorities say one challenge with this storm could be the timing. Our FOX 2 meteorologists are predicting there may be winter weather around for the evening rush and that could make for some issues.

MoDOT and IDOT said road conditions could change quickly and drivers need to be aware and careful. Officials said giving plows extra room to work is really important during these winter weather events.