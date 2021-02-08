MoDOT and IDOT prepare the roads for this week’s winter weather

ST. LOUIS – Another round of winter weather is getting closer and road crews on both sides of the river are getting ready to battle whatever comes.

MoDOT officials said they had some crews out Sunday night into Monday morning around the St. Louis region monitoring conditions. Officials said their staff will ramp up significantly around 7:00 a.m. Monday. They said there weren’t any big problems in the area overnight.

However, a MoDOT official said road conditions in other parts of Missouri aren’t nearly as good. MoDOT headquarters in Jefferson City has put out a release warning drivers about road conditions around the state Monday as more winter weather hits Missouri.

An IDOT worker said they didn’t have any crews out overnight in the Metro East and the conditions there are fine. That worker said that crews will certainly ramp up as the day unfolds as weather conditions potentially change.