MoDOT and IDOT say clearing the roads is challenging when it’s this cold

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT and IDOT crews are out again Wednesday morning battling this latest round of winter weather.

Both MoDOT and IDOT are doing their best to get the roads as clear as possible for the morning commute, but don’t get over-confident if you’re driving and you see pavement. There are still plenty of slick areas that could cause significant issues.

MoDOT officials said they have had full crews out all night long and that will likely continue for much of Wednesday. That means some 200 trucks are available to help clear roadways.

A MoDOT spokesperson said there is real concern about the morning commute with this winter precipitation and the extremely cold temperatures. The normal treatment that trucks put down doesn’t work as well when it gets this cold. Extra chemicals have to be added.

An IDOT worker said trucks out in the Metro East have been trying to get the roads there as clear as possible ahead of the morning commute. But the frigid temperatures are making that effort even more challenging.

The bottom line message from both MoDOT and IDOT, the road conditions now are certainly challenging and potentially dangerous.

If you need to get out especially early Wednesday morning take it easy and be careful behind the wheel.

