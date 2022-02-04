MoDOT and IDOT still in clean-up mode after snowstorm

EAST ST. LOUIS — The winter storm warning has lifted, and the commute home will look a lot different Friday evening.

Officials for the Illinois and Missouri departments of transportation said they are in clean-up mode for the weekend after a winter storm hit the area hard.

MoDOT and IDOT crews have worked 12-hour shifts to remove snow off highways, interstates, and bridges. Although interstates may appear clear, that’s not the case on all roads.

Crews will be spending the weekend cleaning ramps, intersections, and side streets.

“It was very difficult. Starting as rain, made it really difficult for us to get started. We tried to put down chemical before it turned over the freezing rain and sleet. But it was actually coming down so hard that it was knocking that chemical off pretty regularly,” said Joe Monroe, IDOT District 8 operations engineer.

Monroe said crews are working hard to make the roads safer for the public to travel back and forth.

IDOT made good progress on the Poplar Street Bridge and will work through the weekend to clear more snow and ice.

“We’ll have crews out in as long as necessary to get this to the finish line,” said Monroe.

When he heard there would be sunshine in the forecast, he knew drivers would see noticeable improvements.

“If it had been a cloudy day, this would have been a long, long day. We would’ve had to wait until tomorrow to actually be this aggressive, but we have the pedal to the medal. All hands on deck, we’re using everything we have.”

Officials warned drivers, the ice and snow will stick around this weekend. As a reminder, use extreme caution and slow your speed when the roads are wet or icy.