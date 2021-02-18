MoDOT and IDOT warn morning commuters of slick areas on ramps, overpasses and bridges

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT and IDOT crews have once again been out in force overnight trying to combat this latest round of snow.

MoDOT officials said Thursday morning that all of their yards are open, and trucks are out all over the St. Louis area. They said they have plows down when necessary, and they are also applying treatment when and where it is needed.

MoDOT has been concentrating on the main highways to try and get them as clear as possible for the Thursday morning commute. Even with the overnight efforts, MoDOT officials warn drivers that there could be slick areas, especially on those ramps, overpasses and bridges.

IDOT also had trucks out all night in the Metro East with all of their yards open as well. An IDOT worker said that some roads in the Metro East are partially covered, but trucks are working to clear the roads before traffic picks up as the morning commute unfolds.