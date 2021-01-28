MoDOT and IDOT warn of slick spots on the roads Thursday morning

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – There are concerns over black ice and refreezing on roadways Thursday morning after Wednesday’s winter storm.

Officials are warning about possible slick spots in elevated areas like on bridges, overpasses and ramps.

MoDOT and IDOT officials said crews were out overnight treating the shoulders of roads and putting down treatment where it was needed.

Authorities warn drivers to be careful Thursday morning and to not get overconfident on the roads.

Some drivers said they thought road conditions Wednesday were worse in Missouri than Illinois. MoDOT said the snow started to increase as the morning rush hour hit and that contributed to the road problems on this side of the river.

IDOT authorities said they had to make adjustments as well when snow started to pick up in the Metro East, including deploying more trucks.

“In hindsight, I think we would have done a few things differently but I was proud of the women and men behind the plow. They relayed the information they were seeing and we adjusted,” said Joe Monroe, an Operations Engineer with IDOT.

Bob Becker, a District Maintenance Engineer with MoDOT, added, “Sometimes we get it better than they do, sometimes they get it better than we do, it just depends how the storm comes out and the time of day. I mean we both do a good job trying to keep the roads as safe as we can.”

Authorities said if the snow would have fallen overnight it likely would not have caused as many problems as it did.

Whatever the case, the message to drivers from MoDOT and IDOT for Thursday morning is to be careful.