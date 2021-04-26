MoDOT closes northbound Lindbergh Boulevard to I-270 eastbound for one week

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is closing the ramp from northbound Lindbergh Boulevard to I-270 eastbound starting at 6:00 a.m. Monday.
The ramp is set to reopen at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3.
The work is part of the ongoing I-270 north rebuilding project.
Detours will be posted. Northbound drivers will use McDonnell Boulevard to get to I-270.
Monday, April 26 is also the start of MoDOT’s “Work Zone Awareness Week.” They urge everyone to drive carefully, especially in work zones.