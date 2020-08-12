MoDOT closes one EB lane across Stan Musial Bridge through Friday

ST. LOUIS – Drivers heading into Illinois from Missouri using the Interstate 70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge should brace for delays, as crews will close a lane across the bridge.

Crews will close one eastbound lane on I-70 across the bridge from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12 through Friday, August 14 to make repairs to the cable sheathing damaged during a car fire.

MoDOT encourages drivers to consider using alternate routes to avoid the construction.

