MoDOT, IDOT using quarantine time to address much-needed road projects

ST. LOUIS – With stay-at-home orders extended for St. Louis city and county and the state of Illinois, road projects are seeing a boost to less traffic. Officials in Missouri and Illinois are optimistic about current construction and what they want drivers to know right now.

Some engineers and contractors are seeing this as a plus for road projects. Resurfacing and repaving, a yearly tradition in spring for the Missouri Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Traffic volumes are down 35 to 40 percent varying across the state,” said Eric Schroeter, assistant chief engineer with MoDOT. “So, traffic volumes are lower and that’s one of things we contend with in construction projects. Often, we’ve had to do them at night when there’s less congestion. So, with lesser cars out there we’ve been able to open some of the hours we’re doing some of the work.”

“We’re still waiting to see on some of those contractors how they’re going to take advantage of this,” said Joel Cumby, construction engineer with IDOT District 8. “We’ve already had more than a handful reach out with proposals that we’ve accepted and they’re able to move forward.”

Six weeks into the pandemic and department of transportation’s nationwide have noticed a decrease in traffic, and an increase in dangerous and distracted driving.

“Then the less congestions have caused a lot of speeding issues,” Schroeter said. “We’re working with the highway patrol and our partners in law enforcement because we’ve seen some alarming trends there in high speeds and that can have devastating impacts on our projects.”

MoDOT is reminding drivers to keep their eyes open around projects on Interstate 44 near the Meramec River, Blanchette Bridge repainting being done, and I-270 in north St. Louis County, and over in Illinois along I-255.

“The 255 project is progressing very well,” Cumby said. “The contractor is on schedule and we’re anticipating switching over from the north section to the south section in June just as they proposed, and everything is flowing smoothly.”

On the Illinois side, contractors are finding it easier to get asphalt and concrete to construction sites with fewer drivers.

In addition to major road construction projects, they’re filling potholes and striping crews are our restriping roads and highways. It’s a slow-moving process; those crews are only moving 15 miles an hour. That’s why it’s so important to follow speed limits.