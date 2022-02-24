MoDOT, IDOT working to clear roads before busy Friday morning commute

ST. LOUIS — Sleet poured down as we drove along 141 just after 1 p.m. Thursday, the second round of our winter storm quickly coating the highways in slush once again. Traffic was sloppy and slow, whether on interstates or secondary roads, like Manchester.

Road crews have been working around the clock, scraping away sleet and trying to treat with salt and brine. As the back edge of the storm moves through, both MoDOT and IDOT are looking to tonight as a window of opportunity to clear the mess away.

“We’re going to be out all night. We’re going to be treating the roads. And we’re going to be, like I said earlier, pushing back everything we can push back and get a treatment down. But temperatures are going to drop severely, and those pavements are still going to be wet. There will be some slick spots tomorrow morning,” said Bob Becker, Maintenance Engineer with MoDOT’s St. Louis District.

Joe Monroe, the Operations Engineer with IDOT’s District 8, added, “Our goal is going to be to get everything shoved off the pavement, into a ditch or get it to access to a drain. And hopefully, be able to dry this out overnight.”

“It looks like everything will pull out between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., so that will give up a little bit of time. But it doesn’t get too obscenely cold overnight, so we’re hoping the latent heat in the pavement will allow us to get everything dried out.”

MODOT Traveler Information Map



IDOT Winter Conditions Map