MoDOT preparing for overnight snowfall; drivers warned for Wednesday morning rush hour

ST. LOUIS – With winter weather on its way, the Missouri Department of Transportation has some advice for motorists.

MoDOT says their biggest concern is the most intense part of the storm is coming between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday, during rush hour.

They want drivers to be prepared.

Bob Becker, a MoDOT spokesperson, recommends when you wake up, you should check your local news to see what conditions are like.

“It's supposed to stop by 7 a.m., so hopefully we'll get everything cleaned up quickly,” Becker said.

Snow is expected as much as an inch in some places.

Look at information maps at MODOT.org and see what conditions are like.

They’re hitting the streets with 200 trucks beginning at midnight to get ahead of the snow and drivers Wednesday morning.

“These temperatures aren't going to be, you know, they're going to be at or just below freezing. So we should be able to take care of it fairly well. But it doesn't take much to make the road slick, so people need to be careful out there,” Becker said. “If you do get out, like always, give yourself plenty of room. Slow down and take your time and leave some stopping distance between you and the next person because your cars don't react like they do on dry pavement.”