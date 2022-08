ST. LOUIS – MoDOT holds a public meeting Monday, August, 22 on another big road construction project.

It works to rebuild the busy intersection of I-64, I-70, and highway 61 in Wentzville. Here’s a live look at that area.

Monday’s open house is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wentzville City Hall. MoDOT came up with 12 potential designs.

After a public survey in January, they narrowed it down to one design. They’ll explain it at Monday’s meeting.