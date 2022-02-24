MoDOT: Sleet, snow plague St. Louis road travel ahead of PM commute

ST. LOUIS–With a second wave of winter weather hitting the St. Louis region, bringing thundersleet and snow to Missouri’s roads, the state department of Transportation is warning drivers to be cautious behind the wheel heading into the afternoon and evening commute.

MoDOT teams will be staffed around the clock until roads are considered “mostly clear”, watching for slick conditions into the overnight hours.

District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker told reporters that there will be slick spots into the morning commute.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says as of 1 pm Thursday, there had been 172 calls for service involving 39 stranded motorists, 87 non-injury crashes and 6 crashes with injuries. Drivers are being asked to avoid secondary roads and side streets.