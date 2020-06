ST. LOUIS – A portion of Riverview Drive in north St. Louis will be closed starting Monday, June 22, and remain shut down for a month.

Crews will be working on resurfacing the roadway and installing concrete median during the month-long closure.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, there will be no access between I-270 and Chain of Rocks Drive.

Riverview Route H is expected to reopen by late July.