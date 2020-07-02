Breaking News
MoDOT to close eastbound I-70 Blanchette Bridge nightly starting Monday

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – The eastbound lanes of the I-70 Blanchette Missouri River Bridge will close nightly for a week.

According to The Missouri Department of Transportation, the two eastbound lanes of the bridge will close from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting Monday, July 6 until Friday, July 10.

In addition, the ramp from 5th Street to eastbound I-70 will be closed. During the closure, all eastbound I-70 traffic will use two lanes of the westbound bridge.

Motorists can also use Route 94 as a detour.

The closure is part of the preparation to switch traffic to the second phase of rehabilitation work for the Eastbound Blanchette Bridge

