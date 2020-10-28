MoDOT to close eastbound I-70 bridge and on-ramp to Fifth Street

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT will close a portion of the Blanchette Bridge overnight Wednesday, October 28.

Two lanes on the eastbound bridge will be closed. The on-ramp from 5th Street to eastbound 70 will also be closed starting from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday, October 29.

During this closure, crews will begin preparations to remove the barrier wall and return all lanes to their respective bridges.

All eastbound I-70 traffic will use the two lanes on the westbound bridge. Drivers can use Route 94 as a detour route.

