MoDOT to close express lanes, SB Broadway over I-44 for bridge work

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is planning some closures for bridge work starting Monday after 9 a.m. This will allow crews to prepare for an upcoming demolition of the southbound Broadway Bridge over I-44.

Crews will close the I-70 express lanes from Union to Broadway, and will close all southbound lanes of Broadway between Cass, and the ramp from I-44 starting Monday, February 7, after 9 a.m.

This will allow them to prepare the bridge over the interstate for demolition the following weekend, weather permitting.

The express lanes will remain closed through late February, while the southbound lanes of Broadway over I-44 will remain closed through spring of 2023. Drivers can use Cass and Tucker to detour around the bridge closure.

At this time, all lanes of I-44, including the I-70 express lanes, will be closed at 8 p.m. Friday, February 11, weather permitting, to remove the bridge. Drivers on eastbound I-44 heading north can use Lumiere Place, North Broadway and Market Street to access westbound I-70.

Drivers on westbound I-44 heading south will use Tucker Boulevard through downtown to Lafayette, where they can access southbound I-55 and westbound I-44.

This full closure will end by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.