MoDOT to close ramp to Watson Road Friday evening

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing a busy interstate ramp on Friday, May 29.

Crews are closing the ramp from I-270 northbound to I-44 eastbound. They will remove the bridge from I-44 to Watson Road throughout the weekend.

Drivers on northbound I-270 will still be able to get to eastbound Route 366, so they can take eastbound Route 366 to Lindbergh to get to eastbound I-44.

The ramp should re-open by Monday, June 1. However, the eastbound Watson Road Bridge won’t be done until late August.

Download our app for alerts: