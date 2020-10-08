MoDOT to close ramps near Poplar Street Bridge overnight Thursday, Friday

ST. LOUIS – Drivers who travel on Interstate 44 near the Poplar Street should consider a different route this week.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, MoDOT will close up to two lanes on eastbound I-44 near Walnut Street for concrete repair. The ramp to Walnut will also close at 7:00 p.m. The lanes, and the ramp, will reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Then at 8:00 p.m., Friday crews will close the ramp from westbound I-64 at the Mississippi River to westbound I-44 and southbound. The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.