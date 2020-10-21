MoDOT to prepare for winter weather with drills this week

ST. LOUIS – Drivers traveling on state routes in Missouri will see an increased number MoDOT vehicles this week.

MoDOT is scheduled to hold its annual winter drill on Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22.

The drills will begin at 8 a.m. and be completed by 3 p.m. on both days.

MoDOT said this year’s drill has been expanded to two days due to ensure social distancing recommendations are followed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MoDOT spent more than 66 million dollars on winter operations last year. hey used more than 180-thousand tons of salt.