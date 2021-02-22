MoDOT to start demolition of Ewing Bridge Friday

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT plans to close I-64 from February 26 to March 1 in order to demolish the Ewing Bridge.

The demolition will have I-64 closed in both directions between Grand and I-44.

MoDOT said drivers should consider taking I-44 or I-70 in order to get to the city, while drivers trying to get to Illinois should consider taking I-270 or I-255.

On 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 25 the ramp from westbound I-64 to Market Street, Exit 38B, will be closed. The closures in both directions of I-64 between Grand and I-44 will start at 6:30 p.m. Those ramps include Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street. All of the lanes will be closed by 8:00 p.m.

Eastbound drivers can detour by using Market/Bernard, Jefferson, Cass and I-70. Westbound drivers can detour by using I-44, Jefferson and Market.

MoDOT said interstate lanes, entrance ramps and exit ramps, including the Market Street exit are set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday, March 1. One eastbound lane between Compton and Ewing will remain closed until late July when Ewing reopens.

Click here for more details.