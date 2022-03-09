MoDOT warns of Thursday, Friday commutes ahead of snowy forecast

The St. Louis region could see between 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday.

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–With a late winter storm bringing a warning for the Kansas City region and up to three inches of snow for the St. Louis area, the Missouri Department of Transportation is warning that Friday’s “commute could be difficult for most parts of the state,” according to a news release.

Snow could start accumulating in the state Wednesday and continue through Friday morning’s commute.

“Most forecast models show the entire state being impacted by varying amounts of accumulation. Everyone should be prepared to drive in less-than-perfect road conditions for the next two days,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer said.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

MoDOT will have crews working around the clock until roads are considered “mostly clear.”