MoDOT’s annual No MOre Trash! Bash returns to beautify Missouri’s highways

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s annual No MOre Trash! Bash coordinated by MoDOT begins Thursday.

This is a statewide anti-litter event. Missourians are “encouraged to clean up litter adjacent to highways to help beautify Missouri.”

The event began in 2004, and due to the pandemic, the event was canceled in 2020. MoDOT said the pandemic has “limited the use of nearly 240 work-release prisoners and required social distancing for field operations engaged in litter control performed by MoDOT staff.” This has caused trash along Missouri highways to increase.

“The Trash Bash is a great opportunity for students, civic groups and those looking to receive community service credit while they beautify their community. Over the years, our volunteers have made this program a success,” chief safety and operations officer Becky Allmeroth said.

MoDOT spent $6.4 million to remove litter last year.

The 2020 No MOre Trash! Bash will include virtual events with Adopt-A-Highway volunteers, students and community groups.

Click here to learn more about how to participate in the Adopt-A-Highway program, or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).