MOHWP trooper injured after four-vehicle crash in St. Peters

ST. PETERS- A trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol was injured following a traffic accident Monday morning.

According to police, the accident happened at Mexico Road and Mid Rivers around 10:14 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the crash have not yet been released.

The trooper was taken to an area trauma center in serious but non-life-threatening condition while the other three adults suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

