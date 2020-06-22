MOHWP trooper injured after four-vehicle crash in St. Peters

ST. PETERS- A trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol was injured following a traffic accident Monday morning.

According to police, the accident happened at Mexico Road and Mid Rivers around 10:14 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the crash have not yet been released.

The trooper was taken to an area trauma center in serious but non-life-threatening condition while the other three adults suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.