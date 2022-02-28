Mom, daughters find refuge in St. Louis after chance meeting in Afghanistan

ST. LOUIS — In October 2019, Andy Bass, a U.S. Marine who now lives in St. Louis, was one of 772 runners who traveled to Afghanistan for a marathon.

The Marathon of Afghanistan is a 26.2-mile race that takes place in the Bamyan region. A week before the start of the race, Bass went to Bamyan to get acclimated because the city has an elevation of about 9,000 feet. That’s the elevation the race was going to start at and eventually climb to 11,000 feet.

During his week in preparation in Bamyan, he met a German runner who was also there for the race. One day, the two of them were walking around the town and spotted a women’s market.

“Me and a German runner were walking around one day, and we’re walking through this building that said the Bamyan Women’s Market, which is something very unusual,” said Bass.

He went inside and was greeted by Zahra Nazari, a teenager who had been practicing her English by reading a dictionary on her phone. Bass said her well-articulated English took him by surprise, almost as much as seeing a women’s market in the middle of Bamyan.

Bass became friends with Bilqis Nazari and her two daughters, Zahra and Fatima Nazari. Bass bought several items from their market before he left, and they became friends on Facebook to keep in touch.

Women’s rights in Afghanistan

“My mom was the first businesswoman in Bamyan after the first Taliban War,” said Zahra Nazari, who is now 17 years old.

Zahra’s mother, Bilqis Nazari, opened up a shop in the market for women. It was the first and only shop inside the Bamyan Bazaar. Bilqis was the shopkeeper, and her two daughters worked with her, which was “not allowed because they are women.”

Zahra said so many people tried to stop them and told them it was a “shame for women to work in society.”

Bilqis opened the shop was to provide for her two daughters after her husband, Zahra and Fatima’s father, died when they were little. Zahra started working in the shop when she was 9-years-old.

Still, so many people tried to stop them from working.

One morning around 8 a.m., they went to open up their shop and heard a loud explosion. Someone had left a bomb in front of their shop. She said all of the glass inside the shop was broken, and they were warned not to continue operating. They kept going.

Their shop started a revelation. In five years, there were 25 shops with women shopkeepers, and each shop employed around 20 to 40 women hand-workers. They made carpets, jewelry, tablecloths, handmade clothes for men and women, just to name a few.

Most of the shopkeepers has gotten their start by working for the Nazari’s, and then they helped them get their own shop inside the market. All of the women who worked inside the market were widows and needed to support themselves because their husbands were killed in the Taliban War. The Nazari’s gave them a way to do that.

Life outside the market

In 2019, at just 16-years-old, Zahra won the best businesswoman from the US Embassy in Kabul. Along with working with her mother in the shop, she was also a teacher for younger kids and worked at UNICEF as a teacher. That’s not all. She also started working with the US Embassy as a master trainer and traveled to other provinces teaching women how they can have their own business.

Zahra’s sister, Fatima, is 18-years-old and would help in the shop as well. But, she also had a career of her own. She is a champion skier in Afghanistan.

But it’s not the skiing experience Americans are used to. Fatima said it would take at least an hour to climb the mountain, for a 29-second ride down the hill. And then she’d do it again, and again, and again. She said if they weren’t walking fast, it would take nearly two hours.

She started skiing at 10 years old with the boys and never told them she was a woman because she knew women couldn’t participate in the sports. But after one year, she skied again and she won first, beating all of the boys. Her dream is to ski in the Olympics.

She also taught skiing to younger children, while studying social science at university.

Hiding in the mountains, dodging gunfire

The three women said life was great. Other than people trying to shut down their business as shopkeepers, life was great. The three women kept earning awards and accolades for their work. Life was great.

Until August 2021, when they had to run and hide for their lives.

Their country was falling and they needed to help.

“It was a very good situation before the Taliban…broke everything,” Fatima said.

Three women were on an “Active Women’s List,” which meant the Taliban was hunting them because of their leadership as women. The Taliban was hunting these three women to kill them.

Zahra was near the front lines of the war. As the Afghan military fought against the Taliban, Zahra made meals and uniforms for the soldiers. Meanwhile, her mom and sister were hiding.

“I also sent my mom and my sister to mountains for being safe, because we thought mountains were (safer) because it would take longer to find them,” Zahra said.

She said women and children have been working toward equality for 20 years and their working rights and now “it’s finished.”

Zahra said it’s hard to get what she saw out of her mind and the military would go four days without eating.

She said while she was there, the Taliban took over two districts of Bamyan.



“Taliban captured so many women, and girls and sold them to Pakistan,” she said through her tears.

She said a commander called and told her that if the Taliban gets to her area, to let the military know so they could come and kill her because that was considered a better option.

“It was better the military kill us before the Taliban capture us,” she said.

While this is going on, her mom and sister are still hiding in the mountains. One night at midnight, the three of them met up and ran away to Kabul. She said the Taliban started following the car they were riding in. She said they were in the middle of the gunfire and rockets exchanged back and forth between the Afghan military and Taliban.

When they made their escape to Kabul, their province of Bamyan had fallen it was the same time the leader had fled the country.

“When I was in Kabul, I thought everything was finished and I never have a good future, and I thought the Taliban would kill us,” Zahra said.

They knew they needed to get out. But how?

Zahra reached out to Bass on Facebook. Bass, a man they met by chance in October 2019, would come to their aid nearly two years later over Facebook Messenger while 7,100 miles away.

Bass was able to get VISAs for the three women and helped coordinate where they needed to go at the Kabul airport to help them get on a plane out.

With her documents and the help of Bass, they were told to get inside the Kabul airport. She said it took 10 nights for them to get inside the airport.

“I saw several women and several children that died in front of us because Taliban firing so much,” she said.

She said as she was trying to get into the airport, the Taliban called her to trick her into coming back to her home.

She said the Taliban said that “we don’t have anything with you, you can continue your work, it’s not a problem for you.” But she said her friends called and warned her not to come back to her province because the Taliban was searching for her in the Bamyan market and asking for her, along with a list of 25 women. She said her neighbors called and said the Taliban attacked her home and were searching for her there as well.

“I was very, very nervous, I was crying so much and I wanted help from God,” she said.

She said after 10 days and nights of being scared, hungry, thirsty, surrounded by tear gas and the sounds of gunfire, they were eventually able to get inside the airport with their documents. They had to crawl through a sewage ditch to get to the right marine that could help them get inside.

She said it was a very long process to get from the airport onto a plane. She said while they were inside the airport, they heard women and children screaming from outside the building.

“It was a very difficult moment. Suddenly, I heard a very big explosion from the other side of the airport and then everywhere it was very very silent. That time my heart broke and everyone started crying and suddenly US Soldiers came and told us to enter the airplane,” Zahra said.

“She sent me a message in the middle of the night that said, ‘We’re on a military airplane — me, mom, and sis,” Andy Bass said.

Their plane left. They were headed out of their home country, hoping the U.S. military would take them to safety. They did.

They had a stop in Qatar and Germany before landing at Dulles Airport.

Bass said Zahra messaged him and said, “We are somewhere named Dulles, where is this?”

Welcome to America, land of the free

He said, “You’re in America.” The three women were transferred to a military base for 3 months of processing from the government.

“There was never a question on where would they get their start. It was here. People that can help should help,” Bass said.

They eventually landed in Missouri, with just the clothes on their back.

Andy Bass picked them up at the airport, the day before Thanksgiving and welcomed them into his home.

“We had their first American dinner right here at this table, Chris (Bass’ fiancée) made them spaghetti and meatballs, and the next day was Thanksgiving.”

Their first full day in America was on Thanksgiving. A day the three women said they will never forget.

“We didn’t have anything when we were coming here,” Fatima said. “Now, we are safe. We have food. We have everything.”

“Mr. Bass bought for us, shoes, clothes, an English book, a notebook,” she added.

Bass set up his two spare bedrooms for the women to have and has provided them with everything they need.

“We didn’t have any clothes, only one clothes,” Zahra said. “Mr. Bass buy for us, clothes, jackets, shoes, and brought us to restaurants — Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, American. We went to concerts, cinema.”

The three women now know what life is like in America. They got their picture taken with Santa at the mall, looked at Christmas lights, made gingerbread houses, received their Missouri IDs, are taking self-defense classes, went to the arcade, visited the Arch. Most of all, they said they feel safe.

“Before this, I never thought I was living,” Fatima said. “Now, I’m living. I have everything. I am complete.”

“I’m one of the most lucky girls that I can come here,” Zahra said. “We are praying for Aghanistan people.”

She said she will still cry thinking about the scary moments and the people still left behind but is extremely grateful to be in the USA.

“No matter what people want to say, or what our enemies want to try to make us out to be, America is good. We’re the shining house on the hill, and that’s what I’ve seen with help with them,” Bass said. “I have not been on this alone.”

The three women said Bass has become family.

“I never had a father,” Fatima said through her tears.”He’s like a father for us.”

“This is a very good feeling for me when we are coming to the USA. When I hug Mr. Bass, I thought I had a father, because I never had a father. I don’t know the feeling of having a father,” Fatima said through her tears.

“My mom said she is appreciative of US Government and so much from Mr. Bass for helping us,” Bilqis Nazari said as her daughter, Fatima, translated for her.

“Now, it’s our turn to be a hero for my mom,” Fatima said.

The three women said they promise they will make America proud.

“When we arrived in the USA, I promised myself that I will study hard, work hard, and I want to be a US Citizen, and I will arrive to all of my goals, and I will be a very good citizen in the USA,” Zahra said. “Right now, I’m writing my book about my journey from Afghanistan to the USA.”

She wants to get her book published and continue to advocate for women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan. She also wants to attend a university.

“I promise I’m very successful to this country,” Fatima said.

“I’m always thankful to the U.S. Government for helping Afghanistan around 20 years, especially women and girls rights and men and women equality,” Zahra said.

The three women are enrolled in English courses at St. Charles Community College. Bass’ family, friends and neighbors have pitched in to help get them to school and appointments, until they got their own car.

This month, with the help of Bass, the three women moved into their own apartment and started new jobs. Their apartment is only one minute away from Mr. Bass’ new home he is moving to when he marries his fiancée Christina this summer.

The women were able to walk one mile to work and one mile home, until Monday. The owner of Mungenast St. Louis Acura provided the women with a free car Monday.

How to help

Bass has set up a GoFund Me for the women to get furniture, clothing and begin their “American Dream.”

