Monarch Fire Protection District receives grant from Missouri American Water for new training facility

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Monarch Fire Protection District has received a grant from Missouri American Water to help them get new gear and expand their training facility.

They will break ground on the training facility expansion project in Chesterfield on Monday. The facility will be located at 911 John Pellet Court.

The space will be 3,600 square feet and will include a pavilion for firefighters to practice live fire and rescue drills, an indoor 30-student classroom and a storage area.

“The Training Facility will provide training opportunities where we can partner with the private sector, the Water Company for example, and train with those employees on specific hazards faced in those fields,” Monarch Fire Protection District Chief Cary Spiegel said.

The projected is set to be completed in Spring 2021.