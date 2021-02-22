Monday’s high temp in the 50s, highs above freezing all week

ST. LOUIS – Early morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine later Monday morning.
It will be brisk Monday morning but it will become breezy and mild this afternoon with high temperatures soaring into the 50s! Expect clear skies Monday night with low temperatures in the 30s.
Tuesday will bring a hint of spring with sunny skies and temperatures jump to near 60. Cooler air moves in for the rest of the week. It’s nothing extreme, just back to normal with daytime highs in the 40s.
There is a chance for some showers Friday and again late in the weekend.