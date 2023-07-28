ST. LOUIS — It’s a great time to save with so many clearance sales. Check out this deal from the online shop Premium Outlets. Their semi-annual clearance sale offers markdowns.

Up to 90% off New customers will get an extra 20% off with a coupon code. Designer handbags and sunglasses, Dresses, swimwear, sandals, athletic shoes, and watches are all on clearance.

There are deals for less than $19. For more information, visit Fox2.now/moneysaver because saving dollars just makes sense. For more details and shopping, visit https://shoppremiumoutlets.com/ [coupon code: new customers: Klarna].