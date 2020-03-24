‘Monitor your health’ St. Charles Health Department’s message for visitors of closed Circle-K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A statement has been issued after a Circle-K employee tested positive for COVID-19. The gas station is located in the 3700 block of Elm Street in St. Charles. The store has voluntarily closed.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health is investigating the issue and screening the employee's known contacts. They say that "Convenience store interactions are generally brief. In every instance, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from another is extremely important, especially if those interactions are longer."

Officials say that "if you were in the store in the past two weeks, please monitor your health." They cannot monitor everyone who may have visited the location over the past two weeks.

They are asking the public not to panic. There are some factors to consider regarding minimizing risk for exposure. The CDC says that the more time that someone interacts with a person who has COVID-19, the more likely a transmission.

There is evidence that novel coronavirus can live on surfaces for days and potentially weeks. Surfaces and items touched by people with COVID-19, and even people without COVID-19, also contribute to the spread of the disease.

This is why everyone should remain, or immediately become, much more diligent about regularly washing their hands, not touching their face and cleaning or sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.

If you have questions, call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, or visit sccmo.org/COVID for more information.