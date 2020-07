MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – An employee of the Monroe County Clerk’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19 causing the office to close until further notice.

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean said all employees are now quarantining for a period of 14 days.

This period will cause title preparers, financial institutions and law firms to use “e-recording services.”

McLean said there will be 24/7 access to the online portal, but for emergency requests he asks you email countyclerk@monroecountyil.gov.