Monroe County residents 85 and older could start receiving COVID vaccine next week

MONROE COUNTY, Ill.- Monroe County health officials held a drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic today for its health care workers. Officials there say they could start vaccinating those age 85 and older with next week’s shipment.

The new drive-thru vaccination site at the Monroe County Fairgrounds had 100 doses available for health care workers. The county has received an allotment of 200 doses so far.

County officials hope to eventually administer 1,000 vaccine shots per day.

Health care workers who were weren’t required to get out of their vehicle. They were screened at the entrance and received their shot at the second station.

A third station was set up at the end of the line. That is where the vaccine recipient had to wait for 15 minutes of observation to ensure there were no “adverse reactions”.