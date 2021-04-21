Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office search for missing 65-year-old man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – A 65-year-old man from Irving, Illinois is missing.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Kurt Schmedeke left his residence at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday in a 2005 blue-green Nissan Frontier truck. The truck’s license plate is Illinois 6395NRB. The truck is a two-door extended cab. The sheriff’s office said the truck’s paint is “peeling with rust on the fenders.”
Schmedeke “may have glasses on and wearing a camo jacket,” according to the sheriff’s office.
He is a known diabetic and may be disoriented and confused. Schmedeke is 5’10” and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has brown grey hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Schmedeke’s whereabouts is asking to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 217-532-9511.