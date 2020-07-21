Moonlight Ramble goes virtual due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic forces a change to this year’s Moonlight Ramble bicycle ride. The 56th edition of the in-person ride will continue virtually.

Organizers have added a Daylight Edition where riders can sign up to travel on their own. Participants can even tackle the century edition ride wherever and whenever you want to reach 100 miles.

Tickets for the virtual event are $10. A portion of every ticket sold will go to Trailnet, the charity sponsor for this year’s ramble.

Registration for the 56th Moonlight Ramble Daylight Edition opened at Moonlightramble.com.